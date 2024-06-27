Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

Shares of BVVBY traded down C$0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$55.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,783. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$59.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.35. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of C$44.55 and a 12 month high of C$61.99.

Bureau Veritas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.7799 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Bureau Veritas’s previous dividend of $1.68.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

