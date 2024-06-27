Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5158 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.