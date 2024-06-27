Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5158 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Burberry Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Burberry Group Company Profile
