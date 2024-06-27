Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.32) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.03) to GBX 1,200 ($15.22) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,540.67 ($19.54).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BRBY

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 961.80 ($12.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,299.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 958.40 ($12.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,275 ($28.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,076.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,221.86.

In other news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.36), for a total value of £125,753.14 ($159,524.47). Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Burberry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.