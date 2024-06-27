Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLDR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.47.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $136.74 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Team Hewins LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.5% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.