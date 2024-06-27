Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BPYPO stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $13.20. 8,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,401. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

