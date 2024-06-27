Brokerages Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Target Price at $28.90

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GO shares. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GO

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Erik D. Ragatz acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,804.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,804.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $127,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 32,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GO opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.09.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.