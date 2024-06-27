Brokerages Set Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) PT at $53.50

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CENT. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.04.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 744,218 shares of company stock worth $27,144,928 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

