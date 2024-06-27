Brokerages Set AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) PT at $69.33

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Michael Millegan bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $70.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $52.02 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

