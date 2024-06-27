Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

BAER opened at $4.00 on Monday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $188.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.11.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BAER Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 194,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Bridger Aerospace Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.