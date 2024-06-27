Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.
Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance
BAER opened at $4.00 on Monday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $188.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.11.
Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.
Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.
