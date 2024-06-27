Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

Shares of BRE stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.14. 850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,285. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.27. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12-month low of C$11.06 and a 12-month high of C$15.93.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.77 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

In related news, Director Gitanjli Datt purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.46 per share, with a total value of C$56,523.18. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

