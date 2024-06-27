Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Sells $157,800.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 385,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,173,922.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $154,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $162,250.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Bruen sold 11,764 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $399,976.00.

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.18. The company has a market cap of $552.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.51 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWMN shares. Baird R W raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bowman Consulting Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 33.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,371,000 after buying an additional 444,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after buying an additional 144,978 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 300,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 47,844 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 188,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

