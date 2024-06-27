BMO Capital Markets Cuts Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $80.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AEE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a sell rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised Ameren from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $70.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,007,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,112,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after acquiring an additional 156,733 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 264,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 120,849 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

