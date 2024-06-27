BMO Capital Markets Boosts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $200.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.06.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $156.91 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,426.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,451 shares of company stock worth $8,086,386. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 152.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 21,514 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

