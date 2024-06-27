BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 3rd

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

ZDV traded down C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.84. 38,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,078. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of C$17.42 and a 12-month high of C$20.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.88.

