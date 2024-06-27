Blur Price Down 18.8% This Week (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Blur token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a total market cap of $17.45 million and $208.39 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blur has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,698,052,602.7872906 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.237559 USD and is down -5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $53,716,911.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

