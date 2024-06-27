Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Sells $12,492.70 in Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) Director Kristina A. Peterson sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $12,492.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Blink Charging Trading Up 4.1 %
Blink Charging stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,385,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357,047. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $282.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.76.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 122.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blink Charging
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter worth $235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 71,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.
About Blink Charging
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blink Charging
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.