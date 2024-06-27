Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Sells $12,492.70 in Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) Director Kristina A. Peterson sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $12,492.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blink Charging Trading Up 4.1 %

Blink Charging stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,385,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357,047. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $282.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.76.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 122.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley upgraded Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter worth $235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 71,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

