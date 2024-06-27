BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 29,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

BDJ remained flat at $8.12 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 209,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,619. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.