BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI) Shares Down 0.8%

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116.46 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.49). 250,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 332,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.50 ($1.50).

BlackRock Energy and Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £146.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 120.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 114.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 1.13 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. BlackRock Energy and Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,222.22%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Company Profile

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

