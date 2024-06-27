BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.04)-$(0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $136-144 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.13 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.070–0.030 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.08.

BlackBerry Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. 12,461,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,522,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

