BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Stock Price Down 1.2%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)'s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 8,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 20,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.
BK Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $44.48 million, a PE ratio of 640.00 and a beta of 1.18.
BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity at BK Technologies
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BK Technologies
An institutional investor recently raised its position in BK Technologies stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,617 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 4.01% of BK Technologies worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BK Technologies Company Profile
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).
