BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Stock Price Down 1.2%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 8,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 20,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

BK Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $44.48 million, a PE ratio of 640.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at BK Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BK Technologies

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $112,487.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,739.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased 13,605 shares of company stock worth $186,272 over the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BK Technologies stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 4.01% of BK Technologies worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.