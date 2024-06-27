BITICA COIN One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.29 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $723.83 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

