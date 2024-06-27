BITICA COIN (BDCC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $723.38 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $723.38 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010115 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,579.27 or 1.00022255 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012636 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00079394 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998817 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

