Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.23

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.23 and traded as high as C$26.07. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$25.87, with a volume of 136,512 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDT shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.78.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of C$688.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$594.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.8404534 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

