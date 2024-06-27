BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 2,211.5% from the May 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 34.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
BioRestorative Therapies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BRTX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.84. 288,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.21.
BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 96.09% and a negative net margin of 7,303.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioRestorative Therapies will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BioRestorative Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.
