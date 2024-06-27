BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.58. 124,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 402,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,480.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $201,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,480.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $518,244 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 33,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,208,000 after purchasing an additional 296,727 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

