BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Up 251.8% in June

BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a growth of 251.8% from the May 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of BIMI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIMI stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.73% of BIMI as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIMI Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of BIMI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,168. BIMI has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03.

BIMI Company Profile

BIMI Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

