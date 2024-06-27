Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives $4.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIG. StockNews.com raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BIG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Big Lots Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,598,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 56,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 284,258 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth $6,376,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Big Lots by 244.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 461,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 327,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 490.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 388,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 323,059 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIG opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.28.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.28). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 147.35% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Big Lots will post -11.63 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.