Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives $4.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BIG. StockNews.com raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, June 14th.
Shares of BIG opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.28.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.28). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 147.35% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Big Lots will post -11.63 EPS for the current year.
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.
