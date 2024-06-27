BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,366.25 ($30.02).

Several equities analysts have commented on BHP shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.64) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.25) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($33.11) to GBX 2,520 ($31.97) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BHP Group

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,253 ($28.58) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The company has a market capitalization of £114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,986.84, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,157 ($27.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.35). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,294.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,362.52.

(Get Free Report

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.