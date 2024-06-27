Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) PT Lowered to $3.50

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 451.96% from the stock’s previous close.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of Beyond Air stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a market cap of $29.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.01. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.81.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 5,197.76% and a negative return on equity of 197.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,461,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 340,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 66,224 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in Beyond Air by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 96,150 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

