Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Stock Price Down 25%

Shares of Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 142,948 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 640% from the average daily volume of 19,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Bengal Energy Trading Up 16.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$16.99 million, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 2.39.

Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It holds interests in the PL 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and four petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

