Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 2,746.4% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Beneficient Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BENFW traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 107,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,526. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Beneficient has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

