BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Julia Aijun Wang Sells 899 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $139,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BeiGene Price Performance

BGNE stock traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.44. 233,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 0.60. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $126.97 and a 52-week high of $225.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.19.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.34) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,064,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,806,000 after purchasing an additional 727,556 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $39,632,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $29,649,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,862,000 after purchasing an additional 117,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BeiGene

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.