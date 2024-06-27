Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Beach Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCHEY opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $23.01.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

