Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.
Beach Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCHEY opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $23.01.
About Beach Energy
