BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BB Liquidating Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BLIAQ traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 20,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,874. BB Liquidating has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
BB Liquidating Company Profile
