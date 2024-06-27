Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.42. Approximately 420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Basic-Fit Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83.

About Basic-Fit

Basic-Fit N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of fitness clubs. It operates clubs under Basic-Fit brand in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, and Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

