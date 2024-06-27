Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in June

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BASFY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.11. 106,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,205.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. Basf has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.6594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Basf’s previous dividend of $0.64. Basf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,500.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BASFY. Redburn Atlantic raised Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

