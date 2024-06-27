Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Trading Up 1.1%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) shares shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.01 and last traded at $16.99. 3,375,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 21,899,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

