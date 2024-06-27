Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Up 567.9% in June

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,900 shares, a growth of 567.9% from the May 31st total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ BBSI traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.43. 79,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,544. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.08. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $265.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In related news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $79,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 120,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.25 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

