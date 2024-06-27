Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.33

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.33 and last traded at C$3.35, with a volume of 814345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 13.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.18. The stock has a market cap of C$934.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.52, a P/E/G ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

