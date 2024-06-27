Ball (NYSE:BALL) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $67.00. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.54.

Get Ball alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BALL

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ball has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average is $63.27.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ball declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ball

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Ball by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,347,000 after buying an additional 2,162,167 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 307.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 70,685 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1.4% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 36,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth about $12,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.