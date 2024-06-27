Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $215.66 million and $3.36 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001693 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000133 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $3,442,328.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

