Avicanna (OTC:AVCNF) Shares Up 11%

Avicanna Inc. (OTC:AVCNF – Get Free Report) shares rose 11% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 112,168 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 545% from the average daily volume of 17,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
Avicanna Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.
Avicanna Company Profile
Avicanna Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of evidence-based products for consumer medical and pharmaceutical segments worldwide. The company collaborates with Canadian academic and medical institutions. Its scientific platform includes research and development, and clinical development that leads to the commercialization of approximately twenty products across four main market segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avicanna
- About the Markup Calculator
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Avicanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avicanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.