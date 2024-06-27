Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Acquired by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,842,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 287,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 227,003 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 925,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,341 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 901.6% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 210,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 189,278 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,087,000.

AVDE stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,158,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,571. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

