Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a sell rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avangrid in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of AGR stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Avangrid by 2,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92,698 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Avangrid by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

