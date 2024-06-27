Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 35.3% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 194,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 50,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the first quarter worth $761,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.30 during trading on Thursday. 3,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,549. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services applications in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

