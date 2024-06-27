ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.22

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.22, but opened at $2.32. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 165,149 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $541.39 million, a PE ratio of -18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of -0.19.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $505.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,174,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

