ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.22

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.22, but opened at $2.32. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 165,149 shares changing hands.
ATRenew Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $541.39 million, a PE ratio of -18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of -0.19.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $505.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ATRenew Company Profile
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ATRenew
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Micron Stock Alert: Seize the Opportunity Before It Skyrockets
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Is a Prime Buying Opportunity
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Whirlpool Stock Surges 20% on Takeover Speculation by Bosch
Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.