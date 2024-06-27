Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Director Bruce Polsky Sells 17,544 Shares

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) Director Bruce Polsky sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $61,228.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,606 shares in the company, valued at $228,964.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.14). Research analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 967,912 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 348.4% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 310,803 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 600,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 98,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 82,208 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

