Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Atco Mining Stock Performance

Atco Mining stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. 102,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,012. Atco Mining has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Atco Mining

Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

