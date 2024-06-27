Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Astoria US Quality Kings ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $28.96. 7,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,388. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $29.33.
About Astoria US Quality Kings ETF
