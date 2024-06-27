Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $28.96. 7,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,388. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

Get Astoria US Quality Kings ETF alerts:

About Astoria US Quality Kings ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

Receive News & Ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.