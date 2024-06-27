Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

ARESF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.64. 1,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,903. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

Dividend History for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

