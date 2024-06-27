Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

ARESF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.64. 1,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,903. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.